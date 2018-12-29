Schroder Income Growth Fund (SCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $250.00

Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.28), with a volume of 23786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269.03 ($3.52).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

