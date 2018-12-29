Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (SCHG)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1807 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.
Shares of SCHG opened at $68.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $82.71.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
