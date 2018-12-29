Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1807 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of SCHG opened at $68.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $82.71.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/schwab-u-s-large-cap-growth-etf-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-18-schg.html.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.