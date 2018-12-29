Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

SALT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scorpio Bulkers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of SALT opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $419.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.79.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 144,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,632,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after buying an additional 422,382 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

