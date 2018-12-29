Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will announce $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.70. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 123.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 365,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,299,674.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 13,660 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $580,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,519,295 shares of company stock worth $62,991,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,905,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,396,565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,249,877,000 after buying an additional 3,991,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,989,000 after buying an additional 2,435,580 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,706,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,783,000 after buying an additional 1,267,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after buying an additional 1,204,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Earnings History and Estimates for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

