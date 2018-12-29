Seagate Technology (STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STX. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, November 16th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

NASDAQ STX opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 13,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $580,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 400,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.61 per share, for a total transaction of $16,244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,519,295 shares of company stock worth $62,991,691. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $108,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $136,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

