SecretCoin (SCRT) One Day Volume Tops $0.00

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, SecretCoin has traded flat against the dollar. SecretCoin has a market capitalization of $29,148.00 and $0.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SecretCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 354.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00001583 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SecretCoin Profile

SecretCoin (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. SecretCoin’s official website is secretcoin.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

SecretCoin Coin Trading

SecretCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecretCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SecretCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

