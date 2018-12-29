SecureCoin (SRC) Price Tops $0.0029

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. SecureCoin has a market cap of $27,747.00 and $2.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SecureCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SecureCoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000100 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin Coin Profile

SecureCoin (CRYPTO:SRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 9,694,496 coins. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SecureCoin’s official website is www.securechain.com.

SecureCoin Coin Trading

SecureCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SecureCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SecureCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SecureCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.