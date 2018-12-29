SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 80.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 18.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 61.5% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 16,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,139,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $773.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.15. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 50.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 9.95%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.55 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

