SG Americas Securities LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in Team, Inc. (TISI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Team by 32.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Team by 18.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Team by 20.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Team by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period.

Get Team alerts:

In related news, VP Andre C. Bouchard sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,487.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TISI. ValuEngine raised shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Team from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE:TISI opened at $14.93 on Friday. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $445.08 million, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.25). Team had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $290.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. Analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SG Americas Securities LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in Team, Inc. (TISI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/sg-americas-securities-llc-has-131000-holdings-in-team-inc-tisi.html.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.