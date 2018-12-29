SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in BOK Financial Co. (BOKF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $445,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BOK Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $114.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.09 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,020 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $86,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,428.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,274.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

