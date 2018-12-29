SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,688 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 63.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 48,089 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.41.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $43.51 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $1,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,621.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 64,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $3,343,917.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,058 shares of company stock worth $16,744,571. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

