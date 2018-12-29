SGPay Reaches Market Cap of $112,867.00 (SGP)

SGPay (CURRENCY:SGP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. SGPay has a market capitalization of $112,867.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SGPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SGPay has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One SGPay token can now be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00001430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.02306810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00152223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00206555 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026737 BTC.

SGPay Profile

SGPay’s total supply is 6,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for SGPay is www.sgpay.org. SGPay’s official Twitter account is @sgpaywallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SGPay Token Trading

SGPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SGPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SGPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SGPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

