Short Interest in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Increases By 14.6%

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,436,185 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 12,601,980 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,228,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ IDTI opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.74. Integrated Device Technology has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Get Integrated Device Technology alerts:

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $235.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.07 million. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDTI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Integrated Device Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDTI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth $295,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth $5,568,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 215.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/short-interest-in-integrated-device-technology-inc-idti-increases-by-14-6.html.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.