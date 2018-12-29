Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) Expands By 67.5%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,956,208 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the November 30th total of 2,959,053 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,135,390 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 144.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

