Short Interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Decreases By 1.9%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,287,785 shares, a drop of 1.9% from the November 30th total of 20,683,624 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,353 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.58 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,025,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 287,369 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,197,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 332,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,744,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 681,423 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/short-interest-in-northern-dynasty-minerals-ltd-nak-decreases-by-1-9.html.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.