SingularityNET Price Hits $0.0426 on Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00001091 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Binance, DragonEX and Liqui. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $23.00 million and approximately $210,566.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.02322294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00151948 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00200923 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025856 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025963 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Ethfinex, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, DragonEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

