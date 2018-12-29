SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Holdings Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,018 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $14,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 3,967 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $365,241.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,064.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 35,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $3,229,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,967 shares of company stock valued at $17,427,192 over the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $106.54. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.66). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/sl-green-realty-corp-slg-holdings-lowered-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.