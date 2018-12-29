Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Stake Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 340,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $62,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Snap-on by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

In other Snap-on news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $3,158,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Snap-on’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

