SnodeCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,230.00 (SND)

SnodeCoin (CURRENCY:SND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. SnodeCoin has a market cap of $301,078.00 and $10,230.00 worth of SnodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnodeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex. During the last seven days, SnodeCoin has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.02318946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00152281 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00199438 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026052 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026110 BTC.

SnodeCoin Profile

SnodeCoin launched on September 18th, 2017. SnodeCoin’s total supply is 11,249,650 coins and its circulating supply is 10,449,650 coins. The official website for SnodeCoin is snode.co. SnodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ruslanyocto.

SnodeCoin Coin Trading

SnodeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnodeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnodeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnodeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

