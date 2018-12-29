SnowGem Price Tops $0.0348 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. SnowGem has a market cap of $368,272.00 and approximately $98,058.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.03556694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.04309365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00826252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.01258597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00136036 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.01580050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00368845 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 84,096,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,567,826 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.