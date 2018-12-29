Sojourn Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (SOJ)

Sojourn (CURRENCY:SOJ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Sojourn has a market capitalization of $113,909.00 and $0.00 worth of Sojourn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sojourn coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sojourn has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sojourn alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00021069 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000253 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000375 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sojourn Coin Profile

Sojourn is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Sojourn’s total supply is 852,366 coins and its circulating supply is 485,214 coins. The official website for Sojourn is www.sojournbooking.net. Sojourn’s official Twitter account is @john_sojourn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sojourn

Sojourn can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sojourn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sojourn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sojourn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sojourn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sojourn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.