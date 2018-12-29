Somerville Kurt F Has $13.32 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.7% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,558,294,000 after purchasing an additional 559,856 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,064,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,245,954,000 after purchasing an additional 304,293 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,435,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 745,116 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,714,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $781,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,473,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BNP Paribas set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.30 per share, with a total value of $247,151.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,823.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,809 shares of company stock worth $1,033,992. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somerville Kurt F Has $13.32 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/somerville-kurt-f-has-13-32-million-holdings-in-intel-co-intc.html.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.