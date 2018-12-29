Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Mastercard (MA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mastercard earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Mastercard’s analysis:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $232.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.55.

MA stock opened at $186.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $151.12 and a fifty-two week high of $225.35. The company has a market capitalization of $192.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

