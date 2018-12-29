SoPay Trading Down 6.3% This Week (SOP)

SoPay (CURRENCY:SOP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One SoPay token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEx and BCEX. SoPay has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $458.00 worth of SoPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SoPay has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.02312501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00151892 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00206522 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026740 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026779 BTC.

SoPay Profile

SoPay’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for SoPay is sopay.org/en.

SoPay Token Trading

SoPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

