SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) Position Cut by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 91.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,818 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $69.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1411 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th.

