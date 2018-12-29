Spectiv Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $469,151.00 and approximately $1,006.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.02317343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00151894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00206967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026718 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026728 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,392,605 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

