Sprint Corp (S) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on S shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

In other Sprint news, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $2,030,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419,275 shares in the company, valued at $14,999,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $827,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sprint by 45.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sprint by 215.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 541,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 370,255 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprint by 11.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 196,194 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sprint by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,646,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprint by 21.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 47,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S opened at $5.84 on Friday. Sprint has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sprint had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprint will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

