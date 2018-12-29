Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 84.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 184.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 359.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 74,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

