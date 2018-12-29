Staker Price Reaches $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Staker has a total market cap of $9,987.00 and $3.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staker token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Staker has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.02345650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00153101 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00202079 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025749 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025744 BTC.

Staker Profile

Staker’s total supply is 1,873,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,165,593 tokens. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Staker’s official website is staker.network. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken.

Buying and Selling Staker

Staker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

