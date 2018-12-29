Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,665,000 after buying an additional 789,623 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 692.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 687,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after buying an additional 601,088 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 193.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 264,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after buying an additional 174,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $8,813,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 6,912 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $415,272.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $622,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,912 shares of company stock worth $3,297,483. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $696.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.79.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

