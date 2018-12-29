Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $13.23 Million Stake in Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Randgold Resources were worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,459,000 after purchasing an additional 485,862 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,945,000 after purchasing an additional 441,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,907,000 after purchasing an additional 266,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,209,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,966,000 after purchasing an additional 222,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randgold Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Randgold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Randgold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of Randgold Resources stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of -0.27. Randgold Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $243.57 million for the quarter. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Randgold Resources Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $13.23 Million Stake in Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-has-13-23-million-stake-in-randgold-resources-ltd-gold.html.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.