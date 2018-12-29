Stelmine Canada (STH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Stelmine Canada Ltd (CVE:STH) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
About Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH)
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties. Its flagship property is the Courcy project, which comprise 393 claims for a total surface area of 206 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.
Featured Story: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Stelmine Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelmine Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.