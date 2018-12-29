Sterling Bancorp (STL) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,590,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.09% of Sterling Bancorp worth $430,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $227,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of STL opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,478.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

