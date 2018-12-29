Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,508,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,503,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $528,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,479,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,532 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,824.4% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,743,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $306,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,863 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,122,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $861,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

