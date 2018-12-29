SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (SOHVY) & Enviro Technologies (EVTN) Critical Review

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and Enviro Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and Enviro Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR $7.14 billion 0.56 $323.51 million $0.66 12.45 Enviro Technologies $260,000.00 6.87 $2.07 million N/A N/A

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Enviro Technologies does not pay a dividend. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and Enviro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR N/A N/A N/A Enviro Technologies -27.99% -718.46% -19.93%

Summary

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR beats Enviro Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes. The company's Precision Machinery segment provides injection molding machines, transfer molding presses, cryocoolers, cryopumps, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, ion implanters, rolls for metal rolling, surface grinding machines, coolant systems, and extrusion coating lines. Its Construction Machinery segment offers hydraulic excavators, road machinery, crawler cranes, and foundation machines. The company's Industrial Machinery offers cyclotrons for positron emission tomography (PET), PET tracer production systems, proton therapy systems, vacuum coating equipment, forging presses, lifting magnets, steam turbines, process pumps, material handling systems, logistics systems, parking systems, non-destructive inspections, and forklifts. Its Ships segment provides oil tankers. The company's Environmental Facilities & Plants segment offers circulating fluidized bed boilers, rotary kiln-type recycling facilities, electrostatic precipitators, ash handling systems, evaporation and crystallization facilities, spinning machines, clean room systems, dust collectors, distillation and extraction plants, reactor vessels, mixing vessels, industrial waste water treatment facilities, water and sewage treatment systems, and food and beverage manufacturing facilities. Its Others segment provides IT solutions and security services. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Enviro Technologies

Enviro Technologies, Inc. provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves oil exploration and production, oil refineries, and oil spill markets, as well as mining, sewage, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Voraxial Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies, Inc. in November 2017. Enviro Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

