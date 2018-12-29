Sunoco (SUN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sunoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.50. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $47,668.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,183 shares in the company, valued at $917,509.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 5.2% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,295,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,441,000 after acquiring an additional 709,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 28.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,637,000 after acquiring an additional 375,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 28.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 93,875 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $8,806,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 100.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 121,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

