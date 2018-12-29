Sunrun Inc (RUN) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 881.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517,568 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260,933 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $31,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of -0.54.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). Sunrun had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $204.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,739 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $176,085.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,259,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,892,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $18,863,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,675,840 shares of company stock worth $50,751,402 and have sold 741,193 shares worth $10,738,892. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/sunrun-inc-run-shares-bought-by-neuberger-berman-group-llc.html.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.