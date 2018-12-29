SYMRISE AG/ADR (SYIEY) & Unilever (UN) Head-To-Head Survey

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) and Unilever (NYSE:UN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get SYMRISE AG/ADR alerts:

SYMRISE AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Unilever pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Unilever pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SYMRISE AG/ADR and Unilever, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SYMRISE AG/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Unilever 1 4 3 0 2.25

Unilever has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.54%. Given Unilever’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unilever is more favorable than SYMRISE AG/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Unilever shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SYMRISE AG/ADR and Unilever’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYMRISE AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A Unilever N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SYMRISE AG/ADR and Unilever’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYMRISE AG/ADR $3.38 billion N/A $305.48 million N/A N/A Unilever $60.68 billion 1.51 $6.84 billion $2.53 21.14

Unilever has higher revenue and earnings than SYMRISE AG/ADR.

Summary

Unilever beats SYMRISE AG/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SYMRISE AG/ADR Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances. This segment's products are used by manufacturer of perfumes, personal care and cosmetic products, cleaning products, detergents, air fresheners, and oral care products. The Flavor segment develops, produces, and sells flavors and functional ingredients used in the production of foods, beverages, and health products. The Nutrition segments develops, produces, and sells functional ingredients and other solutions for use in foods, beverages, pet foods, aquacultures, and cosmetics. It operates in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Symrise AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands. The Home Care segment provides home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products under the Dirt is Good, Surf, Comfort, Domestos, Sunlight, Cif, Pureit, Blueair, and Radiant brands. The Foods segment provides soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines, and spreads under the Knorr, Hellmann's, Bango, Maizena, Robertsons, and Kissan brands. The Refreshment segment offers ice cream and tea-based beverages under the Heartbrand, Magnum, Lipton, Brooke Bond, Ben & Jerry's, Pure Leaf, Taj Mahal, Grom, Talenti, and Breyers brands. The company was formerly known as Margarine Unie N.V. and changed its name to Unilever N.V. in 1929. Unilever N.V. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Unilever N.V. is a subsidiary of The Unilever Group.

Receive News & Ratings for SYMRISE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYMRISE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.