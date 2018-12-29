Syneos Health (SYNH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Syneos Health Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. It includes a Contract Research Organization and Contract Commercial Organization to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Syneos Health Inc., formerly known as INC Research Holdings Inc., is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded Syneos Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. 454,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,356. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Syneos Health has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.27 per share, with a total value of $30,952.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $150,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

