Systemax (SYX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.49

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.49 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 90056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. William Blair raised Systemax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $870.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.20.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Systemax had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a $6.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other Systemax news, insider Robert Dooley sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $915,950.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,528.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Clark sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 68.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 114,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 98,381 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 1,172.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 92,980 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

