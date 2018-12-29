T.J.T. (AXLE) vs. BRP (DOOO) Head-To-Head Contrast

T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of BRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares T.J.T. and BRP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRP $3.48 billion 0.72 $212.61 million $1.85 14.01

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than T.J.T..

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for T.J.T. and BRP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T.J.T. 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP 0 0 7 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares T.J.T. and BRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A BRP 5.20% -103.25% 11.89%

Dividends

BRP pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. T.J.T. does not pay a dividend. BRP pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BRP beats T.J.T. on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

T.J.T. Company Profile

T.J.T., Inc. engages in repairing and reconditioning axles and tires for the manufactured housing industry in the United States. It also distributes vinyl siding products, piers, and related set-up products, as well as skirting and other aftermarket accessories. The company serves primarily manufactured housing factories, manufactured housing dealers, contractors, and site-built housing market, as well as to recreational vehicle and residential markets in Idaho, Oregon, California, Utah, Washington, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota. T.J.T., Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers under the Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, and Rotax brand names. The company also provides parts, accessories, and clothing, as well as other services. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

