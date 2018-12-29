T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,235,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $134,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.57%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $523,901.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,818 shares in the company, valued at $10,957,395.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/t-rowe-price-group-inc-trow-position-boosted-by-morgan-stanley.html.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.