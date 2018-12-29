Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.29). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $812.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.50 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 2,056.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLRD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tailored Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tailored Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tailored Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “market weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, EVP A Alexander Rhodes acquired 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,066.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Calandra acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,539.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,419,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,654,000 after buying an additional 826,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,419,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,654,000 after buying an additional 826,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,627,000 after buying an additional 272,190 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 27.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,456,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after buying an additional 968,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 27.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,998,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after buying an additional 426,214 shares during the period.

Tailored Brands stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20. The company has a market capitalization of $691.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. Tailored Brands has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

