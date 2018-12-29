Takeaway.com (TKWY) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €69.40 ($80.70) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.24 ($68.88).

