TAL Education Group (TAL) Position Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,269 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TAL Education Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,732,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,609,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,357 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,831,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,800 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,183,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,974,000 after purchasing an additional 83,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,102,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,903,000 after buying an additional 2,095,054 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TAL opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76 and a beta of -0.30. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.78 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura lowered their target price on TAL Education Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

