Tarena International (TEDU) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarena International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tarena International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. CLSA set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tarena International and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Tarena International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tarena International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $347.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). Tarena International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tarena International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarena International by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 182,395 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tarena International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tarena International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 57,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tarena International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarena International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

