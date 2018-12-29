TCG BDC (CGBD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.62

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 22317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $17.75 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $809.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of -0.07.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. TCG BDC had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 85.06%.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Hart acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 23,525 shares of company stock valued at $356,265 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 201.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

