TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 90.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 58,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,012,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,759,734,000 after acquiring an additional 743,519 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $720,118,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,698,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $513,225,000 after acquiring an additional 795,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,309,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,857,000 after acquiring an additional 366,225 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity to $96.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/te-connectivity-ltd-tel-position-cut-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc.html.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.