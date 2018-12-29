Teachers Advisors LLC Grows Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 607,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $31,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 44.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $37.53 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

