Teachers Advisors LLC Has $33.18 Million Position in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,324 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $33,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 215.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.12 million. Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $29,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $423,216.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $63,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,499.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,242 shares of company stock valued at $744,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/teachers-advisors-llc-has-33-18-million-position-in-trimble-inc-trmb.html.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.